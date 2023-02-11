Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 16,260 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,260 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 59.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $97.54 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $106.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.43 and its 200 day moving average is $98.13.

