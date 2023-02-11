Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 2,776 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $154.07 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.21. The company has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 48.24%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.