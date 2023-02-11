Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,184 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 33,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 17.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,760,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,282,000 after purchasing an additional 263,433 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth about $314,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 15.0% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 391,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 51,062 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 100,390.9% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 11,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Insider Activity

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY opened at $33.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $42.86.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Stories

