Blair William & Co. IL Sells 2,289 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.20% of AppFolio worth $7,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APPF. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 206.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter worth $39,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the second quarter worth $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 115.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APPF shares. StockNews.com cut AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AppFolio from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on AppFolio from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $124.31 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.92 and a 1 year high of $127.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.75 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.55.

AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

