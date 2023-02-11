Blair William & Co. IL Sells 423 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in MetLife by 1,065.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 307.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Up 0.9 %

MET opened at $71.40 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.41 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.31.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

