Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 225.0% during the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,955 shares of company stock valued at $32,081,502. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.5 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.71.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $162.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $423.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

