Boston Partners Acquires 2,203,400 Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) by 243.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,109,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,203,400 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Sotera Health were worth $20,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 25.5% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $939,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $851,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sotera Health Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of SHC opened at $16.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Sotera Health has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $24.90. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 2.10.

SHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised Sotera Health from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sotera Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sotera Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sotera Health from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

