Boston Partners Acquires 2,203,400 Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) by 243.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,109,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,203,400 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Sotera Health were worth $20,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 25.5% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $939,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $851,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sotera Health Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of SHC opened at $16.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Sotera Health has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $24.90. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 2.10.
Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.
