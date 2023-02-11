Boston Partners Acquires 366,697 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Boston Partners raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,564,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 366,697 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.33% of PacWest Bancorp worth $35,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $210,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1,987.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PacWest Bancorp

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 66,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $1,749,132.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,086 shares in the company, valued at $26,320,976.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 66,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $1,749,132.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,086 shares in the company, valued at $26,320,976.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C William Hosler acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $27.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average is $25.40. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.29 and a 12-month high of $51.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PACW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens cut their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on PacWest Bancorp to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

