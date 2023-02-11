Boston Partners Cuts Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Boston Partners decreased its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,592,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,246 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $37,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 172.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 36.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 28,220 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 378,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:NOMD opened at $17.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.80. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $26.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $765.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.52 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOMD. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Nomad Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.14.

About Nomad Foods

(Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.