Boston Partners Cuts Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,946,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,673 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.58% of Valley National Bancorp worth $32,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter worth $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 70.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 119.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $51,000. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VLY shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

VLY stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $14.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

About Valley National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.