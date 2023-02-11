Boston Partners Decreases Stock Position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,599,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,253 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 3.29% of SMART Global worth $24,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGH. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in SMART Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in SMART Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the second quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 42.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SMART Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000.

SMART Global Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $17.53 on Friday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $862.48 million, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. SMART Global had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $465.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $45,937.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,375.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 12,090 shares of company stock worth $206,121 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SGH has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

SMART Global Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

Featured Stories

