Boston Partners Grows Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 253.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 435,197 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $29,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 8,225.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 156.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 85.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KFY opened at $55.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.47. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $69.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.84 and a 200-day moving average of $55.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $727.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Several analysts have weighed in on KFY shares. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. William Blair downgraded Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

