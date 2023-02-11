Boston Partners Has $18.13 Million Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,799 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.54% of ManpowerGroup worth $18,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth $907,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 33.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $88.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.68. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $115.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.87.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.06). ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAN shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.22.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

