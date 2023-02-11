Boston Partners Has $20.63 Million Stock Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Boston Partners reduced its position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 468,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,550 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.99% of TTEC worth $20,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in TTEC in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TTEC by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 1,820.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in TTEC by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in TTEC by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $49.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.82. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $88.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $592.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.16 million. TTEC had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 27.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on TTEC from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TTEC from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on TTEC to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on TTEC to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

TTEC Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

