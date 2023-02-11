Boston Partners Has $22.09 Million Stock Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Boston Partners reduced its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 826,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,433 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.82% of Ultra Clean worth $22,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 91,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $35.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.99. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75.

UCTT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Craig Hallum lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen cut their price target on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

