Boston Partners Has $23.97 Million Stock Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,416 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.77% of Amedisys worth $23,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMED. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Amedisys by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,184 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Amedisys by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,647 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Amedisys by 331.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 569 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Amedisys by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,053 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys stock opened at $96.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.51 and a 200-day moving average of $99.61. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $79.30 and a one year high of $179.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00.

AMED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $154.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $122.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.25.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

