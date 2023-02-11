Boston Partners Invests $20.07 Million in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 315,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,073,000. Boston Partners owned 0.13% of Ovintiv as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Ovintiv by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,978 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $525,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $715,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 45.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OVV opened at $48.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average of $50.60. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $63.30.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.54). Ovintiv had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,387.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $146,146.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.26.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

