Boston Partners Purchases 82,124 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Boston Partners raised its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,124 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $17,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 317.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 520.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 184.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $46.53 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $50.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WERN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

