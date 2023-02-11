Boston Partners Raises Holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,282 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,467 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 2.00% of Preferred Bank worth $20,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 181.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Preferred Bank by 59.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 58.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 12.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Bank Stock Performance

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $72.14 on Friday. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $64.10 and a 12 month high of $81.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.66.

Preferred Bank Increases Dividend

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $76.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.13 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 42.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFBC. StockNews.com lowered Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

Featured Articles

