Boston Partners Raises Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 324,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,635 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $31,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.70. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $111.17.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.