Boston Partners Raises Stock Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,094,211 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 242,136 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.32% of Kinross Gold worth $21,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 71.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146,672,975 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $525,083,000 after purchasing an additional 61,068,468 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Kinross Gold by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,405,857 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $283,526,000 after buying an additional 14,955,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,928,098 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $240,657,000 after buying an additional 729,268 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 16.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,536,258 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.5% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 17,054,359 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,055,000 after acquiring an additional 79,509 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. TD Securities cut their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays cut Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.41.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.90.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a positive return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.