Boston Partners Reduces Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 568,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,015,407 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.80% of Delek US worth $15,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DK. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Delek US by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Delek US by 386.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Delek US Stock Performance
Shares of DK opened at $26.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.23 and its 200-day moving average is $28.00. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.
Delek US Profile
Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.
