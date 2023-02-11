Boston Partners Sells 12,133 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 506,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,133 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Cabot were worth $32,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Cabot by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 4.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot by 81.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Cabot by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Cabot by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBT. StockNews.com raised shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $74.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.06. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $59.65 and a 1-year high of $78.62.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Cabot had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The company had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

