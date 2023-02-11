Boston Partners Sells 13,245 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 418,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,245 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $34,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 143.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TD SYNNEX during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 169.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of SNX stock opened at $101.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.85. TD SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $78.86 and a one year high of $115.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.45. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 billion. On average, analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 20.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total transaction of $62,178.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,789 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,656.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $839,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at $13,891,617.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $62,178.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,656.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,193,403 shares of company stock valued at $503,887,226 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.63.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

Further Reading

