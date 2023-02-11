Boston Partners Sells 153,055 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Boston Partners decreased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 376,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 153,055 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $23,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,717 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 54.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,760,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,137,000 after purchasing an additional 972,172 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 41.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,646,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,758,000 after purchasing an additional 480,191 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,398,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,444,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,500,000 after purchasing an additional 406,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

NYSE OMC opened at $91.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $96.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.20% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

