Boston Partners Sells 211,153 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 211,153 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.65% of Carter’s worth $16,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 342.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 30,808 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 14.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,178,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,251,000 after acquiring an additional 149,321 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 184.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 16,474 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the second quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2.2% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 777,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,971,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Carter’s

In other news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $235,969.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,523,554.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $363,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,787.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $235,969.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,162 shares in the company, valued at $28,523,554.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,610 shares of company stock valued at $6,935,813 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Carter’s Announces Dividend

NYSE:CRI opened at $77.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.40. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.65 and a fifty-two week high of $100.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRI. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Carter’s to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush downgraded Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Carter’s Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

