Boston Partners Sells 21,539 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 787,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,539 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Essent Group were worth $28,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Essent Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,982,000 after purchasing an additional 71,629 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Essent Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,139,000 after buying an additional 103,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,072 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $48,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 247,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,128,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $42.33 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $34.27 and a 12-month high of $47.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESNT shares. TheStreet lowered Essent Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Essent Group from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays cut shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

