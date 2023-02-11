Boston Partners Sells 40,519 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,208,632 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,519 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.95% of First Hawaiian worth $29,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FHB. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 355.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHB stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.94. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $30.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

FHB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Compass Point reduced their price target on First Hawaiian to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

