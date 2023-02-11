Boston Partners Sells 683,600 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 683,600 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.39% of Middleby worth $26,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Middleby by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Middleby by 21.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 52.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Middleby by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Middleby by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Middleby in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Middleby to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total value of $161,680.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total value of $161,680.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $32,586.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

MIDD stock opened at $152.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.50. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $120.30 and a 52-week high of $196.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.18). Middleby had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $992.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

