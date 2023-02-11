Boston Partners Sells 9,006 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,006 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.58% of Haemonetics worth $22,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Haemonetics by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

In related news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 2,391 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $215,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAE. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Haemonetics from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Haemonetics stock opened at $80.58 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.67 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 0.38.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.47 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

