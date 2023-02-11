Boston Partners Trims Stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Boston Partners cut its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,850 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 3.09% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $33,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the third quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 22.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1,729.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGM has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Dennis L. Brack sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $75,444.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,644.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

AGM opened at $138.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.04. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1 year low of $90.38 and a 1 year high of $139.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation. engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

Further Reading

