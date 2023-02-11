Boston Partners Trims Stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Boston Partners cut its stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,915 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 1.03% of Masonite International worth $16,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Masonite International by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Masonite International by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DOOR opened at $90.11 on Friday. Masonite International Co. has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $102.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.62 and a 200 day moving average of $79.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Masonite International from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Masonite International from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.14.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

