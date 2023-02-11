Boston Partners Trims Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 708,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,125 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Avnet were worth $26,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Avnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 442.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $46.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.34. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.45 and a 12-month high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 3.26%. Avnet’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Avnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.