Boston Partners Trims Stock Holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,852,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,143 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in ProPetro were worth $15,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 3.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 2.0% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 63,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 25.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 18.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 10.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PUMP stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84.

PUMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on ProPetro in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised ProPetro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

