Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Insider Sells $778,453.14 in Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) insider William S. Boyd sold 11,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $778,453.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,531,372 shares in the company, valued at $956,454,905.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

BYD stock opened at $65.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.83. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.35.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $922.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.30 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 42.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is 10.22%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.73.

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9,520.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20,010 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

