Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Short Interest Update

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 153.8% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brenntag Stock Down 2.0 %

Brenntag stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. Brenntag has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $18.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BNTGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

