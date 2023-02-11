BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) Short Interest Update

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,084,000 shares, an increase of 192.2% from the January 15th total of 371,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,505,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BrewBilt Brewing Price Performance

BRBL stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. BrewBilt Brewing has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.96.

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Co engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry.

