Brian Choi Acquires 2,182 Shares of OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Stock

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) Director Brian Choi bought 2,182 shares of OP Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $25,420.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,258,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,661,758. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, Brian Choi purchased 15,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $177,150.00.

On Friday, February 3rd, Brian Choi bought 4,973 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.58 per share, with a total value of $57,587.34.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Brian Choi bought 5,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $56,900.00.

OP Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPBK opened at $11.56 on Friday. OP Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

OP Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of OP Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. OP Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPBK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in OP Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in OP Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 162,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in OP Bancorp by 9.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of OP Bancorp to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

