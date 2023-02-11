Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:BFAM opened at $73.99 on Thursday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $140.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 54.81 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 52.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 159.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.