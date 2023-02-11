Brighton Jones LLC Acquires New Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,053 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,358 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,252,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,544 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $434,144,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,199,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $974,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,817 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $225,991.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,808,009.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 2,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total transaction of $271,324.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 134,740 shares in the company, valued at $18,179,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $225,991.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 109,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,808,009.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 275,124 shares of company stock valued at $38,476,869. 43.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.11.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $172.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.18. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $352.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

