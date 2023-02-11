Brighton Jones LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930,452 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,462.3% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,403,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,305,304 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $325,088,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,520,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 565.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 630,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,240,000 after buying an additional 535,415 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of USMV opened at $72.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.90 and its 200-day moving average is $71.96. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

