Brighton Jones LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,117 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1,098.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 169.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 32.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

Ares Capital Trading Down 0.4 %

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.74 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

See Also

