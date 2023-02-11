Brighton Jones LLC Decreases Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of COF stock opened at $115.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.98 and a fifty-two week high of $160.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on COF. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens lowered Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.71.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.