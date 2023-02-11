Brighton Jones LLC Decreases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 210.6% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 218.3% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $36,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $107.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.10. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $73.85 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 33.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,625.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.07.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

