Brighton Jones LLC Has $210,000 Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 179.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,135,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,244,000 after buying an additional 728,857 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 1,186.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 777,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,518,000 after buying an additional 716,921 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 981,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,725,000 after buying an additional 653,630 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after buying an additional 379,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 609,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,227,000 after purchasing an additional 360,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.08.

Insider Activity at Paychex

Paychex Stock Performance

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $114.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.35 and a 200-day moving average of $120.15. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.02%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also

