Brighton Jones LLC Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 49,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 90.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 42.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 504,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,312,000 after acquiring an additional 151,430 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 50.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE PRU opened at $103.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.46 and a 52 week high of $122.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -121.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.75.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.