Brighton Jones LLC Has $324,000 Holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,796 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Washington Federal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Washington Federal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 299,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $35.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.86. Washington Federal, Inc. has a one year low of $29.46 and a one year high of $39.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $196.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.50 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 32.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WAFD shares. StockNews.com lowered Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Washington Federal from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Washington Federal from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Washington Federal from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

In other Washington Federal news, EVP Kim E. Robison sold 7,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $243,032.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Cathy E. Cooper sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $513,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kim E. Robison sold 7,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $243,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal, Inc engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

