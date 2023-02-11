Brighton Jones LLC Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 377.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $158.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.43 and a 200-day moving average of $156.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $201.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

