Brighton Jones LLC Has $342,000 Stock Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,407 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Seeyond acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 21,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,070 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $497,086.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $497,086.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $58,067.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,199.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on RIVN. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.92.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.89 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 714.01% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Recommended Stories

