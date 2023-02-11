Brighton Jones LLC Has $345,000 Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after buying an additional 1,660,180 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 51.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,801,000 after buying an additional 554,438 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 37.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,591,000 after buying an additional 302,853 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 29.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,304,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,349,000 after buying an additional 298,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 762.3% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 295,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,972,000 after buying an additional 261,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

DFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.21.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $115.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $129.12.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.49%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Further Reading

